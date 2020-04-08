KIMS donates Rs 1 crore to Telangana CMRF

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has donated Rs. 1 crore to Telangana State Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19, a press release said.

On Tuesday, Dr Bhaskar Rao met Health Minister, Etela Rajender, and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao and handed over the cheque.

