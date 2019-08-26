KIMS holds ‘Cardiology Update’ programme

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The cardiology wing, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals, conducted a two-day continuing medical education programme ‘Cardiology Update’ under the supervision of senior cardiologist Dr V Dayasagar Rao.

The interactive session included coronary blood flow physiology and its clinical implications, newer techniques in echo-cardiography, imaging, 3D, 4D echo, intra cardiac echo and evaluation of multivalvular disease.

The CME was aimed at providing an insight into recent advances in the key subjects of cardiology and a balanced outlook on how these advances may influence the treatment. “It covered an array of topics to help doctors deliver effective treatment,” said Dr Rao. More than 200 cardiologists from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Pune and Odisha attended the programme.

“This is a unique platform for cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and researchers from renowned institutions to share and exchange new clinical studies and advancements in dealing with cardiac diseases. The workshop has case discussions and student-faculty interactive sessions to help young doctors,” said Dr B Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals.

