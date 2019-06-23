KIMS organises Two day basic trauma course

By | Published: 3:59 pm

Hyderabad: A two-day basic trauma course organised by the Department of Orthopaedics, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad concluded here on Sunday.

The course was aimed at imparting knowledge and clinical skills to young orthopaedic surgeons.

The basic trauma care course is being organised by KIMS since 2016 and helps young surgeons get exposed to the latest techniques in management of trauma patients.

The course featured lectures by senior faculty, practical in bone demonstration on various methods of fixation of fractures and sessions between the trainers and trainees.

The participants also received course material in the form of a booklet for free.

“Normally, such courses are conducted by international agencies and they are quite expensive, which is a huge deterrent for young surgeons to participate.

That’s the reason why we offered this course for a nominal fee,” said Head, Orthopaedics, KIMS, Dr. I V Reddy.

The management of KIMS provided infrastructural support for conducting the course successfully, without any monetary benefit, he added.