KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre Director felicitated by Telugu Association of London

Hyderabad: Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases was felicitated by the Telugu Association of London (TAL) on becoming one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to be conferred OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire).

Bharathi, Chairman & other TAL trustees felicitated Dr Raghu Ram at a function held at New London College in London on the eve of Ugadi.

Representing some 10,000 Telugu speaking people in and around London, TAL is the first ever and the largest Telugu Charity Organisation in the UK which was formed in 2005 with a vision and mission to promote and cherish the Telugu language and culture.

