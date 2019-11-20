Kin donate organs of woman who was declared brain dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 45-year-old housewife, Lakshmi Naalla who was declared as brain dead by doctors, have decided to donate the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation scheme.

A resident of Secretariat colony, Puppalaguda in Manikonda, Lakshmi fell sick on Sunday and was rushed to the emergency wing of a local hospital. She was later was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda. After 48 hours in the Intensive Care Unit, the medical condition of Lakshmi did not improve forcing the hospital neuro-physicians to declare her brain dead due to internal bleeding in the brain on Tuesday.

The grief counsellors of Jeevandan and Yashoda Hospitals counselled Lakshmi’s family who agreed for organ donation. The consent to donate organs was given by husband Venkataiah Naalla, daughters Tulasi and Suvarna and son Srikanth. The surgeons retrieved two kidneys and liver and based on the guidelines, allotted the donor organs to other transplant centres in Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter