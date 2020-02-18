Kin of GHMC employee donate organs under Jeevandan

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Relatives of 55-year-old Panaganti Pandu, a GHMC employee and a resident of Badangpet, who was declared brain dead by attending doctors, have decided to donate the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On Wednesday, February 12, at around 11.45 am, Panaganti Pandu, employed as a sweeper in GHMC, was returning home from work in his two-wheeler when he lost control of the bike and fell down at Balapur cross roads.

In the accident, Panaganti Pandu received serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda by 5.30 pm on the same day. The hospital kept Panaganti Pandu under intensive care for 67 hours but his medical condition did not improve.

On Saturday, February 15, at around 11.30 am, the neuro physicians at Deccan Hospital declared him as brain dead due to severe head injury.

The Jeevandan coordinators conducted grief counselling sessions for the family members of the GHMC employee, who later agreed to donate his organs. His wife Padma, daughter Harathi, son Sai and other relatives gave the consent to donate the organs of the deceased. Surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver and two corneas (in all five organs) and transported them to various transplant centres based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

