Kin of Nirbhaya, Unnao, Kathua victims hail police action

New Delhi: Amid several condemnations from human rights activists, families of Nirbhaya, Kathua, Unnao cases welcomed the action of the Hyderabad Police.

The family of Nirbhaya said the Telangana police had set an example and urged authorities not to punish the policemen responsible for the action.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gang raped in December 2012 in the national capital and later died due to her injuries. “Today the court, the government and the Delhi Police should see what example the Hyderabad police has set. It is my request to the judiciary and the Centre that Nirbhaya’s accused should be hanged at the earliest and set an example before the society… the way they commit heinous crime, they will meet the same fate,” Nirbhaya’s mother said.

Nirbhaya’s father said, “It is good that the police showed prompt response and acted. Otherwise the accused would have fled and it would have been difficult to catch them. The escape would also have raised questions on the efficiency of the police.

The family members of the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze here on Thursday, too echoed the similar opinion. The victim was allegedly set on fire by five men, including two accused of raping her in December last year. “We are happy that the rapists in the Hyderabad case were killed in an encounter. We want similar punishment in this case also, otherwise such atrocities will continue,” the victim’s father said.

The family of an eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua, J&K, in January last, said the family of the Hyderabad victim would not have to face “nightmare” of lengthy trial.

The biological father of the Kathua victim, Mohammed Akhtar, said if these people had indulged in the heinous crime, “I feel justice has been done with the victim and her family”. They deserved death for what they have done and their end would at least relieve the veterinarian’s family of the ordeal of the courts and lurking threat of the acquittal of the accused. PTI

