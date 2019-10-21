Kin of RTC workers stage protest in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Mancherial: Mild tension prevailed when striking workers tried to enter bus depots in Mancherial on Monday. They along with family members staged a sit-in protest in front of depots as part of their ongoing indefinite strike.

A large number of workers gathered in front of the depot near the bus stand. They tried to barge in while another group tried to enter the bus stand despite presence of police force. They were prevented to enter the depot by police, resulting in a commotion.

Traffic on Bellampalli chowrasta-railway station stretch came to a standstill due to the strike for some time. The police swung into action and regulated the movement of vehicles.

The leaders of Joint Action Committee (JAC) and workers picked up argument with police officers for stopping them. Meanwhile, a conductor and driver lost conscious and were admitted to a hospital. Their medical condition of the duo was out of danger. Some of the workers and leaders were arrested and shifted to Mancherial police station. The protesters criticized the government for not allowing them to carry out their strike. They said that government was trying to suppress voice of the movement. They wanted it to address their demands at the earliest and raised slogans against the government, carrying placards.

Mancherial ACP Gouse Baba led several Inspectors and policemen deployed at the spot of the strike. Similar protests were witnessed in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal district centres. Alternate bus services were enhanced. Over 80 percent of buses were operated in erstwhile Adilabad district. The buses helped passengers to reach their destinations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .