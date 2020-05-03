Kind gesture by Telugu techie from US for migrants

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Far away from the United States, a Telugu techie is reaching out to the poor and needy migrants facing hardships here during the lockdown.

Suresh Ediga, a software engineer from the US, has come to the aid of guest workers and their families stranded in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The techie, who originally hails from Hyderabad, collaborated with the helpline volunteers on the ground. The calls received through the helpline number are noted and relief delivered wherever and however soon possible.

He also started an online fundraising campaign on Milaap to ensure that migrants feel cared for as guests even miles away from their homes.

“Migrant workers suffered a severe blow due to the lockdown. I believe that guest workers who have left their own homes and put in their time, effort and skill in building infrastructure, roads, buildings, highways, schools, etc. in our city should be taken care of,” says Suresh.

“We purchased bathing soaps, detergent soaps, milk powder and distributed it to 4,000 people. This will be added to the ration kit supported by the Telangana Social Impact group. All the beneficiaries are from our helpline calls,” he says.

Suresh, who wrote books like ‘You, Me & A Story’ and ‘A crisis called Farming’, has been volunteering for different causes for the past 18 years and collaborated with Rythu Swarajya Vedika and other groups.

As of now, Suresh has already withdrawn Rs 2.3 lakh to provide the 1st phase relief to the guest workers. “We try to leverage the government’s help as much as possible and use the money received through funds wherever it is an emergency. We are actively working with other volunteer groups in helping provide the ration kit,” he adds.

The community of beneficiaries hails from across the country including the States of Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar.

