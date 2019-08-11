Kindling entrepreneurship qualities

By | Published: 12:33 am 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: To kindle entrepreneurship qualities among students, Institutional Innovation Cell of University of Hyderabad (UoH) hosted one-day mentoring session on Proof of Concepts (PoCs).

The event which was organised in association with Technology Industry Liaison Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Human Resource Development and All India Council for Technical Education also had orientation sessions on Institutional Innovation Cell 2.0 and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

In his inaugural address, UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile emphasised on the importance of innovations and translating the academic innovations to commercial products. He narrated the activities for promoting entrepreneurship on campus being taken for the last six years.

About 350 participants including students and faculty from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took part in the workshop.

The workshops concentrated on making students from job seekers to job creators. The sessions focused on how to think innovatively and seek business opportunities in innovation.

More than 200 PoCs from ideation stage to working prototype stages were pitched by students to the expert panel during the workshop.. The experts from MHRD, AICTE and EDII gave tips to students about business planning and how to pitch the ideas.

