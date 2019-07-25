King Khalil best bet for Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 8:36 pm

Pune: The D. Narredu-trained King Khalil looks good among eight contenders in the Dr.S.R.Captain Trophy 1000 metres a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 and 86 (40 to 59 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. .

False rails are up.The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Silver King 1, Astounding Bay 2, Arrowfield 3

2. Sasakwa 1, Starringo 2, Bait And Switch 3

3. King Khalil 1, Joplin 2, Riquewihr 3

4. Retained Asset 1, Romanesque 2, Western Style 3

5. Sir Ramon 1, Namaqua 2, Belenus 3

6. Mozart 1, Epiphany 2, Intense Stylist 3

7. Oui Sauvage 1, Golden Guest 2, Highland Empress 3

Day’s Best: King Khalil.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.