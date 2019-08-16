King of Rock and Roll lives on

Elvis Presleys’ fans around the world are marking the 42nd anniversary this week of the rock and roll legend’s death. Thousands of fans are expected to flock to Graceland, the resting place of the iconic artist for the annual vigil commemorating his death four decades ago. The American singer and actor Elvis Presley who is considered to be one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century was often referred as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ or just ‘The King’.
Elvis began his music career in 1954, influenced by African-American music, blues, Christian gospel, and Southern country. His first RCA single, Heartbreak Hotel, made him the best-selling solo artiste in the history of recorded music. Later, he would make inroads in genres like country, pop, blues and gospel. With a series of successful television appearances with his music shows and chart-topping records, he became the one of the leading figures of the newly popular sound of rock and roll.
Young Elvis shook the music world in the 1950s with his dynamic looks, sexually provocative performances and gyrating hips. His energised interpretations of songs and his unique style, combined with a singularly potent mix of influences across colour lines in that era, made him enormously popular and controversial.
After Presley caused national outrage with his music, he was drafted into the US Army. He was honorably discharged from military service with the rank of sergeant. From here on, Elvis found a new wide fan base among an older age group, and was thankful for his part in army career and released of ballads.
He also made a mark in the film industry debuting with Love Me Tender for 20th Century Fox. His other films include Loving You, Jailhouse Rock and King Creole. Today, Elvis still remains the best solo artiste in the hearts of his fans who believe that the King is still among them.
Evergreen Songs
- Are You Lonesome Tonight?
- Bridge over Troubled Water
- Can’t Help Falling in Love
- Wonder of You
- Love Me Tender
Can’t Help Falling in Love Lyrics
Elvis Presley
Wise men say only fools rush in
But I can’t help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can’t help falling in love with you?
Like a river flows surely to the sea
Darling so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand, take my whole life too
For I can’t help falling in love with you
Like a river flows surely to the sea
Darling so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand, take my whole life too
For I can’t help falling in love with you
For I can’t help falling in love with you
— Source: LyricFind
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .