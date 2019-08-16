King of Rock and Roll lives on

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Elvis Presleys’ fans around the world are marking the 42nd anniversary this week of the rock and roll legend’s death. Thousands of fans are expected to flock to Graceland, the resting place of the iconic artist for the annual vigil commemorating his death four decades ago. The American singer and actor Elvis Presley who is considered to be one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century was often referred as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ or just ‘The King’.

Elvis began his music career in 1954, influenced by African-American music, blues, Christian gospel, and Southern country. His first RCA single, Heartbreak Hotel, made him the best-selling solo artiste in the history of recorded music. Later, he would make inroads in genres like country, pop, blues and gospel. With a series of successful television appearances with his music shows and chart-topping records, he became the one of the leading figures of the newly popular sound of rock and roll.

Young Elvis shook the music world in the 1950s with his dynamic looks, sexually provocative performances and gyrating hips. His energised interpretations of songs and his unique style, combined with a singularly potent mix of influences across colour lines in that era, made him enormously popular and controversial.

After Presley caused national outrage with his music, he was drafted into the US Army. He was honorably discharged from military service with the rank of sergeant. From here on, Elvis found a new wide fan base among an older age group, and was thankful for his part in army career and released of ballads.

He also made a mark in the film industry debuting with Love Me Tender for 20th Century Fox. His other films include Loving You, Jailhouse Rock and King Creole. Today, Elvis still remains the best solo artiste in the hearts of his fans who believe that the King is still among them.

Evergreen Songs

Are You Lonesome Tonight?

Bridge over Troubled Water

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Wonder of You

Love Me Tender

Can’t Help Falling in Love Lyrics

Elvis Presley

Wise men say only fools rush in

But I can’t help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin

If I can’t help falling in love with you?

Like a river flows surely to the sea

Darling so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand, take my whole life too

For I can’t help falling in love with you

Like a river flows surely to the sea

Darling so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand, take my whole life too

For I can’t help falling in love with you

For I can’t help falling in love with you

— Source: LyricFind

