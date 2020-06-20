Kirana shops to be closed after 2 pm in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Karimnagar: Though lockdown restrictions on a majority of the sectors have been lifted by the government, Kirana Merchants have decided to impose self restrictions to put an end to the spread of coronavirus.

As part of their strategy, merchants have decided to close kirana stores after 2 pm and keep open shops from 6 am to 2 pm. It will be implemented across the old Karimnagar district from Monday onwards, wherein there are 20,000 kirana shops.

In the wake of spread of Covid-19 in the State, Karimnagar Merchants Association has taken the decision. Moreover, owner of a kirana store in Kamareddy was also infected by coronavirus. Association has also decided to impose Rs 5,000 fine to shop owners if anybody disobeyed the decision of association and keep open shops after 2 pm.

The system has already been implemented in Peddapalli, Jammikunta and others areas. Getting inspiration from them, merchants of other areas have also decided to close their shops after 2 pm. Speaking to Telangana Today, Elagandula Munindhar, kirana merchants’ association district president, said that in the wake of spread of virus, they have taken the decision. It would somehow help to check the spread of virus, he hoped.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .