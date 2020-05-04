Kirana stores to go online in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: To bring kirana stores online so that they can cater to their customers during the Covid-19 times, Telangana government has partnered with industry body CAIT and technology solutions provider GlobalLinker to launch of www.kiranalinker.in

KiranaLinker allows traditional grocers to create their eStore in a matter of minutes with integrated payment gateway and logistics solutions. This service is particularly relevant during the lockdown, with restricted movement and social distancing becoming the norm. Consumers can order essential commodities online from their local kirana. Soon, this service will be extended to businesses beyond essential commodities and a portal – www.bharatemarket.in – will be functional.

KiranaLinker has been piloted in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period. With its successful adoption in these cities, it is now being extended nationally including in Telangana.

Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that effective logistics should be deployed to ensure that minimum number of vehicles come on to the road. Also, the portal should not spoil the personal rapport that exists between kirana shop owners and their customers and also honour the prevalent credit facilities offered by the kirana stores.

He asked the Kiranalinker providers to draw up comprehensive standard operating procedures so that the delivery staff offer contactless delivery and practice social distancing and hygiene norms while delivering the products and while handling cash transactions.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT said traders, even beyond those dealing in essential commodities, will be asked to join BharatEMarket, which will be a unique and largest digital marketplace. Sameer Vakil, Co-founder and CEO, GlobalLinker said the company is focused on SME digitisation. “Our programme with Telangana is focused on digitising Telangana MSMEs and KiranaLinker is an example of how we are able to benefit both the store owner while allowing better access to consumers during the period of lockdown and beyond.”

