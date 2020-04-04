Kiren Rijiju appreciates Hockey India’s contribution to PM-CARES Fund

By | Published: 8:16 pm

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday appreciated Hockey India (HI) for increasing their contribution to Rs 1 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The Hockey India on April 1 pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund. However, after a unanimous decision by the Hockey India’s executive board on Saturday, it decided to grow the contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore.

“I appreciate @TheHockeyIndia for contributing Rs 1 Crore towards the #PMCaresFund showing solidarity in India’s resolve to fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Rijiju tweeted.

I appreciate @TheHockeyIndia for contributing Rs 1 Crore towards the #PMCaresFund showing solidarity in India’s resolve to fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Rly0kPhvQy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 4, 2020

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Following the announcement, various athletes have come forward in helping the country to combat coronavirus including former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina.