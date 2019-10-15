Kiren Rijiju remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

By | Published: 10:28 am

New Delhi: Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

“Nations consist of people. And with their effort, a nation can accomplish all it could ever want” – APJ Abdul Kalam. I join the entire nation in remembering former President of India, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary today,” Rijiju tweeted.

I join the entire nation in remembering former President of India, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/P6ZdNQRVRn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 15, 2019

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, known as ‘Missile Man of India’ for his contributions towards the development of the country’s missile projects was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the “People’s President” for his friendly nature to one and all.

In 2010, the United Nations decided to recognise October 15 as World Student Day. Dr Kalam was very dedicated towards teaching and he always referred to himself as a teacher first.

Dr Kalam suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away.