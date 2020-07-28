Kirti gets nostalgic as Indu Sarkar completes 3 years

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Mumbai: Indu Sarkar clocked three years on Tuesday, and its lead actor Kirti Kulhari feels grateful.

“I feel great. I’ve always been very grateful that I could be part of that film and play the character that I did,” Kirti said.

The “Pink” actor shares that the fact that “Indu Sarkar” was based on politics, it never fazed her will to say yes to the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial.

“When I was first approached for it, I remember being very excited and thrilled, which is the feeling I look for when I’m getting into a new film or a project. I just instantly fell in love with the character, the fact that it was set in the Emergency, the fact that it was the kind of character it was,” she said.

For her role in the film, Kirti delved deep into the psyche of those who stammer, because she was to be seen playing the titular character who has dysphemia. She recalls that people with the disorder in real life reached out to her to convey that she represented them well.

The story of “Indu Sarkar” is set in the Emergency, in which Indu’s husband, a government employee, plans to use the situation to his advantage but his wife’s sense of morality brings about a turn of events unlike what he planned for.