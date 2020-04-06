Kisan Congress urges Telangana govt to procure corn with no rider

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Kisan Congress on Monday demanded that the State government procure all the corn available with farmers without any restrictions.

Sunketa Anvesh Reddy, chairman, Telangana Kisan Congress, in a statement here, deplored that State government had set a 25 quintal per acre restriction and its announcement that each grain produced by farmers would be purchased had become a mere statement.

“The average corn yield in the State is around 35-40 quintals per acre, so who will purchase the remaining yield,” he questioned. He further alleged that the State government had failed to procure enough gunny bags before the lockdown was declared on March 22 despite knowing that yasangi yield would flood the market.

He urged the government to procure paddy from the fields itself through the token system, to help farmers avoid moving the produce to village centres. The Kisan Congress also found fault with the government for agreeing with the Centre on the extent of procurement of pulses and chickpea.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .