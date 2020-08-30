Kishan Reddy assures additional fertilizers to State

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has assured the State government that he would speak with Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda for release of additional quantity of fertilizers for the State. Kishan Reddy reviewed the availability and demand for fertilizers here on Sunday with State government officials.

Speaking at the meeting, he wanted the officials to supply enough fertilisers including urea for the farmers keeping the increased area under cultivation this Vaanakalam season. “With very good rains this year, farmers are eager to cultivate more and we must be ready to meet the extra demand. While the Union government has allocated 10.50 lakh tons of urea this year as per the request of the Telangana government, farmers have already purchased 7 lakh tonnes which was only 3.5 lakh tonnes last year,” he said.

Kishan Reddy also held a review meeting on Metro services in Hyderabad with Managing Director of HMR, NVS Reddy and enquired about the security arrangements to be made to run the services from September 7. He sought information about the proposed extension of the Metro service to the old city.

While speaking with Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials in Hyderabad, he suggested using creative infographics to attract the attention of common man and give comprehensive information on all government schemes and benefits. Stating that Hyderabad is a hub of many national institutions such as NPA, NISA, and NSG, Kishan Reddy suggested that special programmes on their activities can be broadcasted in public interest to create awareness.

