Kishan Reddy calls for ending debate on English medium issue in AP

Published: 7:02 pm

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy has called for ending the ongoing debate on introduction of English medium in government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said it was advisable that the medium of instruction is in mother tongue Telugu. “BJP after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh also started English medium schools but never closed down schools where Hindi, the mother tongue of the people there, is the medium of instruction. Telugu students should learn English all right but it is not necessary that all the subjects are learnt only in English medium,” he stated.

In this context, the minister recalled his visit to Australia to participate in a conference on `No money for terror’, where delegates from 71 countries took part and most of them spoke only in their mother tongue.

He also alleged that the YSR Congress Party workers were resorting to attacks on BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh which was bad. If the State Government did not take action to curb them, the Centre might have to intervene in the matter, he said.

