Kishan Reddy dares Rahul for debate on CAA

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State Kishan Reddy on Monday challenged Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi for a debate on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“We are ready for any discussion on CAA anywhere in the country. Our party activists are enough to discuss CAA with him. Is Rahul Gandhi ready for it?” the Minister asked while interacting with mediapersons during a meeting organised by BJP in support of the CAA.

Kishan Reddy said that the Act was meant only for those who had sought shelter fearing persecution in Islamic countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It was not against anyone including Muslims, he said and urged people not to fall into the trap of Congress and MIM who were misleading citizens.

Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi was speaking on CAA without any knowledge about it and accused the Congress and MIM of creating confusion among the people about the Act. The Central Government would implement CAA notwithstanding the false propaganda by Opposition parties particularly the Congress and the MIM party, he said.

The Central government was ready to give any clarification about the Act. He saw a nefarious plan by vested interests from abroad and in the country to weaken Indian economy which is making efforts to transform itself into a five trillion economy.

With a slogan ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (together with all, development for all, the trust of all)’, the Central government is working for the welfare of people from religions be it Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Paris etc. The Opposition leaders failed to note the difference between a refugee and an infiltrator.

Earlier, Telangana BJP president Dr Laxman attacked MIM and Trinamool Congress for their fake love towards refugees from Bangladesh. “If MIM is fond of refugees from Bangladesh, why the party MLAs beat up Tasleema Nasreen at the Hyderabad press club? Why TMC chief Mamata Benerjee refused asylum to her in West Bengal?” he asked.

