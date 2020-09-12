Kishan Reddy irked by TRS leaders

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Peddapalli: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed anger at Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders for preventing him during his visit to Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited.

TRS activists led by Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha and local MLA Korukanti Chander staged dharna at RFCL preventing the Union ministers from entering into the plant. Sharply reacting to TRS leaders’ attitude, Kishan Reddy found fault with local police for supporting TRS activists. As a result, they have to wait outside the plant for more than one hour. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take responsibility for the incident, he said.

