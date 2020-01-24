Kishan Reddy lays foundation for Rs 50 cr projects in J&K

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy visited Ganderball town and Manigam Block of Ganderbal District on first two days of his three-day tour to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Central government’s outreach program. He laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 50 crores.

He said that the Centre has development of the Union territory on top of its agenda. He stressed on the fact that this potential will now be unleashed with the right policy interventions and honest intentions. Kishan Reddy held informal interactions with the Jawans at the CRPF camp. Reddy reiterated that the CRPF has been formidable force protecting the nation and thanked them for their supreme sacrifice. He said that the government is dedicated for the welfare of the CRPF personnel and their families.

The Minister, also distributed pension books to senior citizens ensuring monthly financial support of up to Rs 1,000 per month. Interacting with people he said ensuring inclusive social and financial development has been the founding principal of the Central Government.

Interacting with the people at Manigam, Kishan Reddy highlighted that first step towards building a growth story for Kashmir will be the removal of all policy bottlenecks and addressing corruption. He said that it was unfortunate that many essential projects such as drinking water, power generation etc. had been languishing for years and some even for decades. He said that there are 1644 projects in key sectors with investment of Rs 3631 crores have been approved. He further assured the people that work under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) projects have been fast tracked and said that out of 63 projects, 14 have been completed/substantially completed and others are at various stages of implementation.

Further, highlighting the reforms in the power sector, he said along with fast tracking the stalled projects such as the Shahpur Kandi Dam project, initiated after being in a limbo for 40 years, work has begun on several others to ensure constant power supply, a crucial factor in growth and development. He highlighted some of the initiatives including, several projects such as Ujh Multipurpose project and Ratle Hydropower projects rejuvenated after languishing for years.

He informed that the two AIIMS at Samba and Avantipora, which were lagging due to land and forest issues have now been cleared for completion. Five new Medical Colleges Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda which is the single largest addition in 7 decades, he further added. He also visited Ganderbal district and interacted with different delegations.

