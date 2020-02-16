Kishan Reddy reaches out to Bhainsa clash victims

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Nirmal: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday toured Nirmal district and consoled victims of the recent Bhainsa communal clashes. He was accompanied by State BJP president K Laxman, and MPs Bandi Sanjay, D Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao.

Expressed concern over the communal conflicts, Kishan Reddy said the victims told him that the attack on them was planned. He assured them that the Home Ministry would take steps to ensure complete security to residents of Bhainsa. He said he would speak to the State government for peace to prevail in the town.

Kishan Reddy said BJP wanted to see peace in the town and promised to ensure that the victims get justice. He accused the State government of not granting compensation to the victims. He said the factors that led to the conflicts were identified. He announced that he would donate his one month salary for the victims. MPs Aravind and Sanjay declared that they would contribute Rs 7 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to the clashes-affected families, respectively. The Minister laid the foundation stone for a BJP office at Talveda village in Nirmal Mandal.

