Kishan Reddy seeks report from DGP

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has sought an explanation from the Director General of Police over the alleged manhandling of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay by police in Karimnagar on Friday evening.

Kishan Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with Cotton Corporation of India officials here on Saturday that he spoke with DGP M Mahender Reddy over the Bandi Sanjay incident. “The DGP said he will get all the details and report back. We will also get the related information and visuals of the incident,” he said.

To a question on whether the DGP said the incident occurred, Kishan Reddy replied that the DGP did not commit to anything.

