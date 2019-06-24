Kishan Reddy tables first Bill in Parliament

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: First-time member of Lok Sabha and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy introduced his first Bill in Parliament on Monday.

Kishan Reddy, who was elected from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill seeks to replace an earlier ordinance issued by the Central government providing 10 per cent reservation for individuals in education, jobs and promotions to Schedules Castes and Tribes, and to those from the Economically Weaker Sections. These reservations are aimed at people living near India’s international borders in the Himalayan State.

