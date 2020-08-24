Kishan Reddy thanks PM for setting up council for transgenders

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituting a National Council for Transgender Persons. He said the special provisions made in the National Education Policy for the empowerment of transgender persons, conclusively proves the Centre’s aims at complete social cohesion.

While there are about 4.88 lakh transgender persons as per the 2011 Census in the country, the Minister felt that these numbers could be much higher as many of them may not want to be identified as the third gender owing to the stigma associated with it.

“The Prime Minister’s focus on vulnerable groups such as transgender persons and the steadfast mission at ensuring social, political and economic inclusiveness through the set-up of this National Council shows the focus he attaches in addressing such deep-rooted exclusions,” he said.

The objectives of the Council includes advising the Central government on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects with respect to transgender persons; to monitor and evaluate the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality and full participation of transgender persons; to review and coordinate the activities of all the departments of the government and other the governmental and the non-governmental organisations dealing with matters relating to transgender persons; to redress the grievances of transgender persons; and to perform such other functions as may be prescribed by the Central government.

