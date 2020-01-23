Kishan Reddy visits J&K as part of outreach programme

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad/ Ganderbal: Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy made a maiden visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and launched several developmental works in Ganderbal district.

According to an official communicaiton from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Reddy reviewed and launched several centrally sponsored schemes. He interacted with several members of various delegations including civic groups. He his joy and said he was looking forward to have an enriching conversation with local people, students and government officials during his stay. He is scheduled to stay in J&K for two more days.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs e-inaugurated projects worth Rs 20 crore. He also laid foundation stones of Duderhama Bypass.

He assured that development, peace and economic prosperity would soon change the fortunes of people in J&K.

“MoS Home (GoI), G Kishan Reddy visited Ganderbal as part of public interface program and assured that development, peace and economic prosperity would soon change fortunes of people in J-K. e-inaugurates projects worth Rs 20 crore, lays foundation stone of Duderhama Bypass,” tweeted DIPR, J&K.

As many as 36 Union Ministers will be visiting the region between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.