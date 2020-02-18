Kishan Reddy’s train comment draws flak

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The comments of the Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy that the people of Telangana were not aware of trains till recent years has kicked up a row with several self-respecting citizens of the State questioning the knowledge of the Union Minister about the strides that the region had seen in railways during the Nizam era.

“The people of Telangana were not really aware of trains, and all they knew were red buses. It was only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister that new trains were introduced, many new railways lines, doubling and electrification activities were taken up,” Kishan Reddy said addressing a press conference along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on Tuesday.

The Union Minister, however, failed to mention that the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR) which was launched way back in 1879. It was private line fully owned by the Nizam who built by it raising capital through redeemable debentures. It was in 1951 that the Nizam’s Railway was merged with the Indian Railway. The aim of Nizam was to connect the princely State with the British India through the railway line. The initial Secunderabad-Wadi link was later extended to Kazipet and then to Vijayawada. Later in 1896, the Hyderabad Godavari Valley Railway was launched connecting Hyderabad with Manmad junction.

Kishan Reddy also said that Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations were built by the British when in fact the Secunderabad Railway junction was built in 1874 by the Nizam. It was the main station of Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway until the Kacheguda railway station opened in 1916, again by the Nizam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .