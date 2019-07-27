Kishan Reddy talks tough on attacks against security forces

By | Published: 10:00 pm 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: Sending out a message on how the Indian government intended to handle attacks on its security forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said for every Indian security personnel harmed, 10 enemy personnel would be ‘finished’.

Stating that the Union government had given a free hand to the security forces to deal with militancy and left wing extremism to ensure every citizen is safe in the country, Kishan Reddy said previous governments did not do much to reply to attacks on security forces.

“Previously, Pakistan attacked us and in response, people here held candlelight rallies to condemn the act. Now it is a different scenario. For every security personnel harmed, we will finish 10 enemy personnel,” he said.

‘Aim for zero casualties’



Speaking at the 81st CRPF Raising Day celebrations organized at the CRPF Group Centre at Chandrayangutta, Kishan Reddy pointed to the attacks on the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and asked officials to ensure there are zero casualties during any mission.

“At the same time our government is determined to equip you with the best of modern equipment. Whatever is needed, we are ready to provide from any part of the world. For the best of training, equipment and infrastructure, adequate budget will be provided,” he said, adding that the government was committed to the welfare of the police across the country and that a new health insurance policy and scholarship for children of policemen was being planned.

The Minister asked the Telangana police to coordinate with the Central Paramilitary Armed Forces and have a unified approach to address any issue. He commended the role of the CRPF and its riot control wing, Rapid Action Force, in ensuring peace and security within the country.

Earlier, Reddy also paid tributes to CRPF martyrs at the memorial and also inaugurated a blood donation camp on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter