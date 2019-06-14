Kishan Reddy gets threat calls, approaches cyber cops

By | Published: 12:01 pm 2:34 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons have allegedly made threatening calls to G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State, Home Affairs.

The caller had reportedly made calls three days ago to Reddy through internet calls threatening him with dire consequences. A complaint was lodged with the Hyderabad Cyber crime police.

The cyber crime police booked a case and are making efforts to trace the caller details and location.

