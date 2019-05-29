Kit Harington checked into rehab for stress, alcohol use

By | Published: 9:46 am

Washington D.C.: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington checked into rehab for stress and alcohol use, ahead of the show’s finale on HBO. The 32-year-old actor, who played Jon Snow in ‘GoT’, has been at a health retreat for about a month, Page Six reports. He checked in weeks before the show’s finale episode aired on May 19.

“The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard,” a source close to the actor told Page Six. According to the report, to deal with stress, negative emotions, and alcohol use, Harington is undergoing psychological coaching, cognitive behavioural therapy and is also practicing mindful meditation at the facility.

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet,” the source said.

The source also asserted that while Harington is focusing on his health, his wife Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte in the Drama series, is being “extremely supportive.” After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the finale season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on 19th May. Harington was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011.