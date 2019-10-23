Kitchens in seven hostels seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) seized kitchens at seven hostels, including one ladies hostel, at Ameerpet, SR Nagar and adjoining localities after noticing rotten vegetables, frozen food, lack of trade licences and other violations, here on Wednesday.

During a surprise inspection, the GHMC officials led by Khairatabad Medical Officer Bhargav Narayana, noticed that managements were operating the hostels without constructing silt chambers. They were dumping the waste in nalas and this was resulting in overflowing of few drains in the areas. Apart from issuing notices to the managements, GHMC officials seized kitchens in the hostels, said a press release.

