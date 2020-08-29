KITS Warangal faculty gets PhD from Karunya University

In a press note, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Vinay Kumar had submitted his Ph.D thesis titled “Dimensionality Reduction Classifiers for Higher Dimensionality Text Document Classification”.

Warangal Urban: Kotte Vinay Kumar, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), was awarded the Ph.D. degree Karunya University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

In a press note, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Vinay Kumar had submitted his Ph.D thesis titled “Dimensionality Reduction Classifiers for Higher Dimensionality Text Document Classification”. He did research work under the supervision of Prof R Srinivasan, who is presently working as Principal Consultant, Oracle Systems Limited, Dubai, UAE.

“The research work can be extended for developing an efficient plagiarism detection tool for identifying and detecting plagiarised content in submitted text documents by comparing the submitted text documents those that are available in the text corpus database. The degree of plagiarised content reflects the overall legitimacy of the submitted document,” said Prof Ashoka Reddy. Vinay Kumar published five research papers during his doctoral research work. KITS Secretary & Correspondent V Lakshmikantha Rao, HoD CSE Prof V Shanker, Associate Professor D Prabhakara Chary congratulated Vinay Kumar for getting Ph.D degree.

