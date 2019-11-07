KITS Warangal faculty member awarded PhD

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Warangal Urban: Associate Professor of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW), Vodithala Chandrashekhar Rao has been awarded PhD degree by JNTU University, Hyderabad, for his research work. He submitted a thesis on ‘Iceberg query evaluation techniques using set representation” and carried out research work under the guidance of Prof P Sammulal JNTU, Hyderabad, under Faculty of CSE.

Chandrashekhar Rao was felicitated by KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy and the members of CSE department.

KITSW secretary & correspondent V Lakshmikantha Rao, treasurer P Narayan Reddy, HoD CSE V Shankar and others congratulated Prof Rao.

