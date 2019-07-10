KITS-Warangal introduces two new BTech courses

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITS-W) has introduced two new BTech courses for the academic year 2019-20, said Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy on Wednesday.

In a press release here, he said a Computer Science and Engineering (Networks) would be introduced in the department of CSE and Electronics Communication and Instrumentation (ECI) engineering in the department. These two courses were sanctioned by the AICTE, New Delhi, and approved by the Telangana State government recently.

The interested students can opt for courses through EAMCET website, he added. He also added that the Telangana Authority of Fee Regulatory commission has declared Rs 1,25,000 for all the BTech courses as tuition fee at KITS, Warangal.

