KITS Warangal organises three-day national seminar

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Warangal Urban: Inaugural function of the DST-ICPS sponsored three-day national-level seminar on “Deep Learning for Engineering Applications” was organised by ECE department, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS), Warangal, on Monday.

The Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), KITS, Warangal, is organising a three-day national-level seminar titled “Deep Learning for Engineering Applications” sponsored by DST(Department of Science and Technology)- ICPS (Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems) from January 6 to 8, 2020 at the campus.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief guest Prof T Sreenivasulu, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, KU, Warangal, in association with guest of honor Prof E Srinivas Reddy, dean faculty of Engineering, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, KITSW principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, HOD of ECE Prof B Rama Devi, dean Student Affairs & Coordinator Prof G Raghotham Reddy and Principal investigator A Srinivas at silver jubilee seminar hall at the campus. For the inaugural function, 138 participants across the country, all the deans, all the HoDs, faculty, staff and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary took part in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .