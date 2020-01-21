KITS-Warangal student shines at NCC camp

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal NCC senior cadet P Gopichander, B Tech final year mechanical engineering student, who attended a two-week NCC camp in Arunachal Pradesh, was appreciated as Master of Ceremonies in the camp by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig Dr B D Mishra. In this camp, there were 600 cadets participated from across the country, said KITS principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

The management, Col Ravinder Singh, officer, commanding 1(T) CTR NCC Battalion, Warangal, ANO Lt Dr M Ranadheer Kumar, all the deans, all the HoDs, faculty, staff and students congratulated and appreciated P Gopichader for his achievement.

