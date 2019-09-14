KITS Warangal students told to hone technical skills

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Warangal Urban: V Rajanna, senior vice-president, Global Head-Technology Business Unit, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hyderabad, attended the Governing Body meeting at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW).

On the occasion, he participated in Haritha Haram and planted a sapling in the campus on Saturday. Interacting with 120 students selected for TCS, he urged them to scale up to the expectations of the industry’s technologies and advised the students to work on improving technical skills and be active in completing different tasks on TCS campus.

He asked the students to take active part in social works and told each student to plant a saplings and see it growing throughout his/her course for the benefit of future generations.

Rajya Sabha MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said all successful people were self-disciplined and self-motivated.

Prof K Ashoka Reddy, KITS principal; Prof T Srinivasulu, Dean, Engineering & Technology, Kakatiya University, Warangal; Prof Prabhakar, Principal, Government Polytechnic College for boys, Warangal and other members attended governing body meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter