Kitsch is the USP at this expo

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Going to one place and getting the best collections from different states is bound to attract any shopper. Where there is talent, people will flock in hordes to it. Such was the scene at Dastkar Nature Bazaar which bought a wide range of crafts and talented artisans under one roof.

People from 20 States presented their collection, ranging from lifestyle, to homemade products. At the stall selling bells inspired by those that adorn cows, there are many that will catch your attention with their gentle tinkles. Girls who like their tribal jewellery will have loads of variety to choose from. “The cost ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000,” says Hanuman Singh, stall owner. There is lots to look forward to in the home decor section which houses different types of dining and tea sets.

There is lots of inspiration of the Mughals in the artworks here. If you like artsy things, bring home some Marku painted pots which will elevate those dull corridors. Introduce your kids to old games like Chess, XOXO in the games stalls which offers some 12 games to pick from. Of course, the centre of attention are the Rajasthani puppets in the whole expo.

There is an old Bollywood type vibe at this stall. “This is my first time at this expo. So far, the response has been really good. We bought Damaru elephants, Camel Door hangings, birds and dancing puppets with us. It takes at least 10 days to prepare puppets. It’s a great platform to get exposure,” says Vinod Bhatt.

Among other attractions here are West Bengal Golden Grass Weaving, Bihar Madhubani painting, Odisha Ikat weaves, Manipur Black Stone pottery, Kashmiri embroidery, woodwork from Delhi and Haryana leather work, Meenakari blue pottery, Tamil Nadu Tanjore paintings which are a must-visit at this expo expo going to till September 8 at Kamma Sangham in Ameerpet.

