KK Binojee’s ‘Crime Factory’ earns applause

Unlike any run-of-the-mill crime dramas that usually harp on the banners of kidnap, extortion and revenge, KK Binojee’s Crime Factory has a fascinating story of five abandoned boys who are nurtured under the dark and gloomy shades of slums. The easiest route for these young boys to survive is resorting to crime – from peddling weed to extortion, and money laundering to murder. Just exceeding two hours run time, Crime Factory is being praised by critics for its deft narrative and plot. The movie is currently going places in film festival circuits.

A former banker and alumnus of Osmania University, Binojee has directed Crime Factory with a limited budget starring 18 actors from Bollywood. “After closely working with filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma, Krishna Vamsi, and Praveen for over 20 movies, I was quite happy with writing film scripts. Even when my industry friends like Lakshmi Bhupal had suggested me to take up direction, I thought I was not in the box,” says Binojee, who is fondly called Jack by his industry friends.

Elaborating, he says: “It was in 2010, a sentence in a dialogue struck me – “When you have nothing to lose, you are selfless, but when you have something to lose, you are selfish”. This had eventually triggered me to weave a comprehensive crime plot named Crime Factory.”

Binojee says the three things that a man fears are reputation, money, and women. “All wars revolve around these three, if I have a story based on this I just need some people basically who have nothing. Thus, Crime Factory came into being,” he shares.

Stating that the movie has a universal look and appeal, Binojee says the way criminals and gangsters function has changed over time. “During the ’90s, there used to be one notorious rowdy for every adda in Hyderabad. Of course, extortion and other crimes committed are at a different level here compared to that of Mumbai. But I made my story synthetic so that it doesn’t relate to a particular region. We shot in 39 different locations in Hyderabad. I even had to make some guerilla shoots for our requirement,” says Binojee who had worked for television programmes in Doordarshan.

Although the film is shot in Hyderabad with Bollywood actors, the director says it doesn’t have the Deccani dialect. But to add the flavour of the city, he used local folk songs. Binojee believes that if the content is good despite not having saleable faces or popular stars, people are ready to take up the movie.

But Bollywood still hasn’t reached that stage. “Movies need either stars or star technicians in it. But I am a newbie in Hindi land. So the actors I have are not so popular. I need something to back it up, So, I thought, film festivals are the right platform to gauge my work. Even if Crime Factory gets nominated in one film festival, I can market it,” says Binojee who is waiting to release the movie on OTT.

