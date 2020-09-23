KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures 

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis.

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, serves close to 640 million footfalls across its about 12,000 stores nationwide. Reliance Retail, through its New Commerce strategy, has started a transformational digitalisation of small and unorganised merchants and aims to expand its network to over 20 million of these merchants.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, “KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses.”

Henry Kravis, co-founder and co-CEO of KKR, said, “Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform is filling an important need for both consumers and small businesses as more Indian consumers move to shopping online and the company offers tools for Kiranas to be a critical part of the value chain.”

KKR is making its investment from its Asia private equity funds. Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Retail and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsel. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India acted as financial advisor to KKR. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to KKR.

