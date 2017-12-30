KLI effect: Groundwater levels rise in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Nagarkurnool: In drought-prone united Mahabubnagar district, one of the hopes which people had from irrigation projects was the rise in groundwater levels. This can be seen in Nagarkurnool district, where water from the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation (MGKLI) project is being used to fill tanks and irrigate thousands of acres of agricultural land across five mandals.

According to the Groundwater Department, a rise of 2.77 m was recorded this year as compared with the levels last year. In October 2016, the district’s average depth of groundwater was 14.60 m. Till October 2017, the levels rose to 11.83 m, which is obviously the result of MGKLI project and filling of tanks as part of Mission Kakatiya.

Direct beneficiaries of KLI project are the farmers of Kollapur, Peddakothapally, Kodair, Telkapally, Thimmajipet, Bijinepally, Nagarkurnool and some peripheral villages of Achampet mandal. The shallowest water level of 1.27 m was recorded at Kolapur piezometer and the deepest water level at Kalwakurthy at 30.23 m.

The depth to water levels recorded at piezometers in these mandals is as follows: Telkapally (9.07 m), Kodair (7.95 m in Thurkadinne and 1.95 m in Kodair), Kollapur (1.27 m in Kollapur and 3 m in Molachintapally), Peddakothapally (2.80 m), Thimmajipet (12.70 m), Nagarkurnool (12.70 m) and Bijinepally (30.20 m) till October 2017.

Lattipally, a gram panchayat under Bijinepally mandal, has 18 hamlets under it. These hamlets, including Bijinepally, are located at a higher altitude and KLI canals are unable to meet the irrigation needs there. The villagers hope a lift could be installed there, so that minor irrigation tanks on the hillock could be filled, which would be a boon to the lambada farmers in the hamlets, where migration is high.

S Ramadevi, Deputy Director of Groundwater Department, Nagarkurnool, suggests that water harvesting techniques such as contour trenches and soak pits could be dug in villages like Lattipally and hamlets that are at a higher altitude.

Nagarkurnool district received just slightly lesser rainfall (555.5 mm) as against the normal of 565.4 mm projected for October. This means, there are ample ways to conserve water, and the village administration could play a key role in empowering farmers to conserve water.