KLIS: 2 tmc being lifted a day

Hyderabad: The journey of Pranahitha-Godavari water from the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally to the Mid-Manair dam (MMD) in Karimnagar district has begun with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) engineers putting into use 20 pumps. These include 10 of the 11 pumps at the Kannepalli pumphouse to lift and discharge 2 tmc of water into Annaram, Sundilla and Nandi Medaram to reach the MMD. This is the first time this season that 20 pumps are being operated at a time at the three barrages.

According to KLIS Superintending Engineer Ramana Reddy, the water level in Lakshmi barrage on Thursday was 98.2 metres and storage 10.6 tmc. While 30 gates of the massive barrage were lifted, 10 pumps each with a capacity of 40 MW had been working round the clock. At the Annaram barrage (Saraswathi), the water from Medigadda was being lifted with the help of five pumps at the Siripuram pumphouse. The water level in Annaram was 116.7 metres holding 5 tmc. At Sundilla (Parvathi) too, which had a water level of 127.7 metres and water availability of 5 tmc, five pumps had been turned on, taking the total number of pumps working in tandem in all three pumphouses to 20.

Storage in other projects on the Godavari and its tributaries is as follows: 2.03 tmc in Singur, 38.54 tmc in the SRSP with inflows of 4,185 cusecs and outflows 6,835, 5.41 tmc in the MMD with inflows of 9,514 cusecs and outflows 104 cusecs, and 9.98 tmc in the Lower Manair dam with inflows of 2,643 cusecs and outflows 5,236 cusecs. Inflows into the Kaddam dam came down to 643 cusecs while at Yellampally they were 13,600 cusecs and outflows 11,484 cusecs.

Heavy flood alert for Jurala

The Central Water Commission in a statement cautioned the States under the Krishna basin about the increase in inflows into several dams in upper riparian States due to heavy rains in catchment areas. The combined flows from the Krishna, Doodhganga, Panchanganga and Ghataprabha were being discharged into the Almatti dam forcing the Karnataka authorities to empty certain storage into the Narayanpur dam. With engineers releasing water into Jurala, they cautioned the Telangana authorities about the arriving inflows.

Jurala on Thursday was receiving 12,000 cusecs and discharging 17,713 cusecs. At Srisailam, the inflows were 18,832 cusecs against the outflows of 45,471 cusecs. At Nagarjunasagar, the inflows and outflows were 39,990 cusecs and 3,409 cusecs, respectively.

