KLIS a historic marvel: KCR

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday that the world is looking at Telangana State with respect and admiration as the major components of Kaleshwaram project, including the barrages, complicated lift irrigation works and power substations, had been completed in two to three years. “In a country like ours it will take decades to complete the irrigation projects involving works of such magnitude and Kaleshwaram will go down in history as a marvel”, the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao who visited the works in progress on Rampur pumphouse in Jagitial district and Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district, as part of the stock taking exercise in the morning, undertook an aerial view of works and reviewed the progress with the officials concerned from the viewpoint near Medigadda.

Water from July

Congratulating all those associated with the implementation of the project, he said works on the Kaleshwaram project had reached the final phase. He announced that the Sriram Sagar project will be filled with water drawn from Godavari by Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme this year. He said that SRSP ayacut would be given water for second crop also. He examined the works on eight pumphouses at Srirampur and wanted officials to complete the pumphouses at Rampur by putting them on the fast track. The CM instructed the officials to complete the works on five pumphouses within a month and the remaining three by August.

He asked them to make arrangements for power supply to the pumphouses and asked the work agencies to engage more workers if needed to realise the targets on time. After the onset of monsoon, there will be a lot of water flow in the Godavari basin, making the work points inaccessible. He instructed the irrigation officials, personnel of the implementation agencies to complete rest of the works on fast track and divert Godavari water from Kaleshwaram to the arid lands in the State.

