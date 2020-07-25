KLIS barrages nearing Full Reservoir Level

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: Medigadda (Lakshmi), the main barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), almost reached its full reservoir level of 100 metres, with the water level on Saturday being 98.2 metres. Engineers were letting down a massive 1,30,000 cusecs of Pranahitha water downstream. The brimming barrage had been attracting many visitors.

According to KLIS Superintending Engineer Ramana Reddy, the water storage in Medigadda was 12.2 tmc out of its full capacity of 16.17 tmc. Similarly, the water level in the Annaram (Saraswathi) barrage was 118 metres out of the FRL of 119 metres and at Sundilla (Parvathi), it was 127.5 metres of the FRL of 130 metres with a storage of 5 tmc out of 8.83 tmc. However, there were discharges from these two barrages too.

On the other hand, the SRSP was receiving 8,527 cusecs and the outflows are 6,062 cusecs. The Mid-Manair reservoir was holding 5.5 tmc with the outflows being 6,062 cusecs. Similarly, the Lower-Manair dam had 12.57 tmc with the inflows of 8,941 cusecs and the outflows of 4,253 cusecs. The inflows into the Kaddam project and the Sripada Yellapalli project were 2,266 cusecs and 1,559 cusecs, respectively.

On the other hand, in the Krishna basin, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) was on Saturday receiving 55,000 cusecs while the outflows were 51,790 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir was 318.43 metres and the live water storage 5.773 tmc.

The vast ayacut in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district was receiving water from Nettempadu (1,500 cusecs), Bhima stage-I (650 cusecs) and Koilsagar (630 cusecs) lifts while 900 cusecs was being released through the LMC and 348 through the RMC. The inflows into Almatti and Narayanpur in Karnataka have slightly come down on Saturday indicating lesser inflows into the PJP.

At Srisailam, where the TSGenco had been operating the Left Bank Canal hydel power unit, the inflows were 85,413 cusecs and outflows 45,167 cusecs. At Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows were continuing at 40,583 cusecs while the project was discharging 2,598 cusecs. The Genco on Saturday generated 29,403 million units of electricity from its hydel power units.

With heavy rains in the catchment areas of the river Tungabhadra in Karnataka, the Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme (RDS) was receiving 26,000 cusecs as on Saturday. The water level in the RDS was 10.3 feet.

The scheme is an inter-State project of Karnataka and Telangana. It provides irrigation to 87,500 acres in the drought-prone areas of the Gadwal and Alampur constituencies. Similarly, huge amount of floodwater was reaching the 1.2-tmc Sunkesula barrage.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .