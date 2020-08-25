KLIS changed the face of agriculture in Telangana: Harish

By | Published: 12:19 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has changed the face of Telangana’s agriculture.

The Minister, who participated in various development programmes in Siddipet Assembly Constituency here on Monday, has said that the area under cultivation has increased considerably during the current Vaanakalam compared to previous year.

Rao said the good rains had resulted in over 3,000 water bodies brimming with water out of 3,484 water bodies in the district. “There would be no need to get the borewells drilled in your fields by spending huge sums, and you were free of buying submersible pumpsets. The farmers in these parts of the State will not look at the sky for rains since the Telangana government is providing Godavari water to fields, Rao said.

After inaugurating the 36 double bedroom houses at Gurralagondi village, Rao has said that they will build double bedroom houses at each and every village in a phased manner with an objective to provide respectable housing. With an aim to free the people from using plastic, Rao has said that they would encourage the people to set up a steel bank at each and every village so that they can stay away from using the plastic.

The Minister has also inaugurated 24 double bedroom houses at Jakkapur village. Talking to the villagers on this occasion, Rao has said that they have implemented all the welfare schemes though they were by overcoming the Covid-19 induced financial problems. While participating in a programme, the Minister has donated Rs 60,000 from his pocket to help the Gram Panchayat to create a health kit.

The Minister participated in multiple programmes across the Constituency by inaugurating several completed works and laying foundation for new works.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma, Siddipet Urban Development Authority, Chairman, M Ravindar Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .