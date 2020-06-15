KLIS engineers keep an eye on flood flow

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: The brief but bountiful rainfall in the catchment areas of Godavari in the past week has brought copious inflows into Medigadda (Lakshmi Barrage) instilling hopes of a bumper Vaanakalam crop this year.

The engineers of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are closely observing the flood flow so that a decision to use lifts to pump water to Link I and IV of the KLIS in time for the Vaanakalam crop can be taken.

At present, Medigadda is receiving 15,000 cusecs of flood water. “We have set up stream gauges at 12 places to assess the flood waters. The lifts will be operated only when there are no chances of floods. We are in touch with the IMD and also with the Maharashtra irrigation authorities to effectively forecast the flood water,” Engineer-in-Chief of KLIS Nalla Venakateswarlu told Telangana Today.

He said the decision to operate lifts, however, will be taken only after confirming that no more flood water will be arriving at the reservoirs. The Engineer-in-Chief said that the priority was to store water as much as possible as there is still time to release water for Vaanakalam crop. “We are observing both Godavari and Pranahita flood situation on a minute to minute basis with the help of stream gauges that we have installed on main rivers and also on tributaries. Link I will be operated to lift water to Yellampalli only after flood stops, as pumping involves huge cost of power and there no point emptying the reservoirs filled with lifted water, to accommodate flood water,” he explained.

The other priority of the KLIS engineers to is to lift water from Mid Manair Dam to a series of pump houses and reservoirs till Kondapochamma Sagar under link IV.

The dynamic system

Unlike any other lift irrigation system that is unidirectional, the KLIS has multiple sources making it one of the most dynamic irrigation projects in the country. The engineers who kept the Lakshmi barrage pumps on standby are waiting for the word go from the Chief Minister as there is scope of floods at a later date, a situation similar to that of last year.

Engineers are now waiting for the floods to reach Yellampally from Sriramsagar and Kaddem. Similarly no lifting of water will be needed at Mid Manair as it has multiple ways of receiving flood water. The KLIS engineers will only use the three stage lifting of water judicially but definitely to irrigate the ayacut under SRSP and also Link IV.

