KLIS forms 120-km water spread in Godavari

Hyderabad: The reverse pumping system adopted in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme took the Pranahita river waters from the Medigadda barrage to the toe of the Yellampalli barrage on Sunday evening.

The backwaters of the three key barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — helped in forming a massive water spread, stretching over 120 km, even as authorities prepared for the trial run of one of the nine pumps at the Sundilla pumphouse. It will expand further once the Godavari river gets inflows from upstream projects.

Kaddam, a tributary, is getting inflows of about 4,000 cusecs. The Kaddam project got a cushion of 3 tmc to be filled. The project will surplus once the water level (currently at 682 .55 ft) reaches its FRL of 700 feet. Its surplus water would be let into the Sripada Yellamaplli project.

The water level in the Yellampalli project as on Sunday was 460 ft as against its FRL of 485.56 ft. The project is holding a gross storage of 5.12 tmc and needs another 15 tmc to attain its gross capacity of 20.17 tmc.

Sundilla barrage ready for wet run

Four of the pumping units at the Sundilla barrage are ready for the wet run. The process for the trail run of pumping unit no. 1 of the barrage started on Sunday evening, while its wet run would be completed successfully by Monday night.

Water from the barrage would be conveyed into the Yellampali reservoir in the next 48 hours, according to KLIS Engineer-in-Chief N Vekateswarlu. He said the Sundilla barrage, as of now, was holding some 4.8 tmc water and the gross storage would touch 5.5 tmc by Monday noon, facilitating smooth operation of the pumping units.

The water level in the Sundilla barrage touched 127 m as against the FRL of 130 m. After impounding water to the desired level, all mandatory tests would be taken up. This includes water tightness tests aimed at avoiding micro-level seepage, he explained.

After building the storage to the desired level, water was let into the forebay of the Sundilla barrage and once it was filled, pumping would be taken up to pour water into the Yellampalli project. Once Yellampalli attained the desired storage levels, it would be routed to the mid-Manair.

He explained that with all the three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — nearly full, the groundwater table in the area was considerably recharged. Farmers were happy to put the dried up borewells to use once again. At certain places, water was oozing out of borewells without the use of pumps. He said the inflows into the Medigadda barrage were in the order of 8,700 cusecs on Sunday. They are likely to increase consequent to the rain in the catchment.

SRSP also received its first inflows of the year following rains in the local catchment. The inflows into the project are in the order of 380 cusecs in the day. The project is holding a gross storage of 5.45 tmc in the day as against 15.93 tmc on the same day last year.

