KLIS: Indrakaran, Smitha to hold aerial survey on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, along with Secretary to Chief Minister’s Office Smitha Sabharwal, will conduct an aerial survey of the Kaleshwaram project’s package 27 and 28 works on Tuesday. They will review the progress of the works on Sadarmat barrage on the Godavari near Ponkal.

They will start from Begumpet airport on Tuesday to reach Sadarmat around 10.15 am where they will hold a field-level survey of the ongoing works. Later, they will hold an aerial survey of Kaddam, Swarna and Gaddennavagu projects besides Kaleshwaram packages 27 and 28 from the chopper.

A review meeting will also be held on Sadarmat, Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha works at Nirmal district headquarters before they return to Hyderabad. It is expected that the visit would further speed up works.

